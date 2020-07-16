Arizona COVID-19 patients being sent to New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona are being transferred to New Mexico hospitals because of staffing shortages and a lack of bed space, under a federal law that requires hospitals to accept patients from neighboring states if beds are available. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the transfer of out-of-state patients poses challenges as some hospitals in the state are at or nearing capacity levels. It is unclear exactly how many Arizona patients have been transferred to New Mexico. State health officials on Thursday reported an additional 300 cases, bringing the statewide total to nearly 16,140. The death toll stands at 562.