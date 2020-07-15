Arizona teachers want school closures as virus cases rise

PHOENIX (AP) — Several Arizona teachers voiced fears from their cars about returning to school in a state that continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus. Nearly 20 cars with painted messages like #Return2SchoolSafely traveled in a short procession Wednesday in central Phoenix. It was one of six “motor marches” organized by members of the Arizona #RedforEd group calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to close schools until case numbers trend downward. Currently, public schools are ordered to delay the start of the classes at least until Aug. 17. State health officials reported an additional 3,257 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths.