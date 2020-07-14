Car crashes into trooper’s car, colliding with ambulance

BENSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona law enforcement officials said a car collided with a state trooper’s SUV pulled over on the side of a highway near Benson on Tuesday, shoving the SUV into an ambulance. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the 23-year-old driver of the car was injured but his injuries were not life-threatening. The trooper was not in the SUV at the time of the crash and was not injured. KPHO-TV reported that the people inside the ambulance were also not injured in the crash. The ambulance and trooper were on the side of the Interstate 10 after responding to an earlier accident.