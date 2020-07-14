Arizona COVID-19 cases rise; record hospitalizations seen

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday tallied thousands more confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state again reported an all-time high in hospitalizations due to the cononravirus outbreak. The state reported 4,273 additional cases, increasing the statewide total to 128,097. However, the number of cases could be far higher because many people have not been tested and some can be infected without feeling sick. A record 3,3517 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday with record numbers in use of ICU beds and ventilators. Arizona’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,337 with 92 additional deaths reported Tuesday. Arizona became a coronavirus hotspot aiter Gov. Doug Ducey in May relaxed stay-at-home orders and other restrictions.