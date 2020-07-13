Troubled New Mexico hospital near Navajo Nation eyes regroup

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation and that became overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic is trying to regroup with new leadership. The Gallup Independent reports the incoming leadership team at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup is promising transparency after years of alleged mismanagement and fiscal problems. Chief Financial Officer and acting CEO Mary Bevier says she is building trust with employees and working to stabilize the hospital’s finances. The struggling hospital made national news in May after the coronavirus outbreak overwhelmed doctors and nurses and paralyzed the community in the state’s hard-hit northwest.