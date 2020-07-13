No additional virus deaths reported Monday on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday is reporting 56 additional COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths related to the virus on the tribe’s sprawling reservation. There have been more than 8,200 cases and 401 deaths reported on the reservation since the pandemic began. Tribal officials say nearly 65,000 people on the reservation have been tested for the coronavirus and more than 5,800 people had COVID-19 but recovered. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.