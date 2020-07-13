 Skip to Content

‘Empire’ actor arrested in Arizona, accused of abusing wife

10:15 pm AP - Arizona News

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Police say “Empire” actor Bryshere Gray has been arrested in Arizona on accusations of abusing his wife. KPNX-TV reports that the Goodyear Police Department said 26-year-old Bryshere Gray was booked into jail Saturday. Police say Gray’s wife had visible injuries when she flagged someone down at a gas station to ask for help, saying her husband had assaulted her. She was taken to a hospital. Police say Gray initially refused to leave his home when police arrived but was arrested after SWAT and crisis negotiators responded.  

Associated Press

