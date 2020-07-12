Navajo Nation reports 44 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials are reporting 44 more coronavirus cases on the tribe’s sprawling reservation but no additional deaths. That pushes the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 8,142 with the death toll remaining at 396 as of Saturday night. Tribal officials say 63,933 people on the reservation have been tested for the coronavirus and 5,835 people had COVID-19 but recovered. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.