More than 60 Phoenix firefighters test positive for virus

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Fire Department had more than 60 positive COVID-19 cases among firefighters. Phoenix Fire is the nation’s fifth largest fire department with 60 fire stations serving Arizona’s largest city. As of Tuesday, the department had reported 62 positive COVID-19 cases among firefighters. Another 100 members out of 1,585 are quarantined awaiting their results and seven civilian members have also tested positive. Every third day, city firefighters report to duty for at least 24 hours and share a fire station with a variety of people while sleeping, eating and living together.