Maricopa man steals catalytic converter to cover casino debt

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man in Maricopa has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters to cover a gambling loss. They say 34-year-old Daniel Danforth is being held on suspicion of burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. A man told Maricopa Police that he had parked his car to do some business and when he returned, he saw someone underneath his vehicle. The suspect fled in a green pickup truck, but he was later arrested. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports police found the exhaust pipe on the victim’s car had been cut and the man may have been trying to steal its catalytic converter.