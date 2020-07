PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered a body from the lake at Cesar Chavez Park in Laveen. Phoenix Fire Department crews were called to the area Saturday morning on reports of a man who fell into the lake. Witnesses told ABC15 that they saw the man on a floating device, then fall into the water and he didn’t resurface. Phoenix police say no foul play is suspected and the man’s name age haven’t been released yet.