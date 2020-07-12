3 school teachers in Winkleman get COVID-19, one later dies

PHOENIX (AP) — Three school teachers in the small eastern Arizona community of Winkelman tested positive for the coronavirus last month and one of them died. Phoenix TV station ABC15 says Kimberley Byrd shared a classroom with two other teachers at Leonor Hambly K-8 last month. The three were using classroom tools to teach their summer school students online when all three got sick. Jesse says he wasn’t allowed to be at his wife’s side when she died June 26 after being hospitalized for almost two weeks. Family members said 61-year-old Kimberly Byrd had preexisting health issues including asthma, lupus and diabetes. She was a teacher for nearly 40 years and came out of retirement to help more students.