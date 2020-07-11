Navajo Nation reports 10 additional deaths from COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials reported 10 additional deaths from COVID-19 as the tribe’s sprawling reservation remained under the latest weekend lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Tribal officials reported 56 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases that increased the total to nearly 8,100. The death toll rose to 396 as of Friday. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. The lockdown began Friday night and ends at 5 a.m. Monday. All businesses on the Navajo Nation are also required to close during the lockdown.