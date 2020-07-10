Arizona reports more than 4,000 new confirmed virus cases

PHOENIX (AP) — With more than 4,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, Arizona continues to have the highest rate of infection per capita in the nation. The state Health Services Department said Friday that the new cases put Arizona’s total count at nearly 117,000. Only six other states have more cases and those all have much larger populations. Arizona also reported 44 additional deaths. Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ says the state is taking a number of steps to free up hospital space for new COVID 19 patients, including preparing to shuttle some recovering patients to nursing homes.