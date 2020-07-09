Tucson police reveal suspect died in March arrest attempt

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have concluded that Tucson police officers used appropriate force in a violent struggle three months ago with a man who died while resisting arrest and told officers several times he couldn’t breathe. Tucson police on Wednesday revealed for the first time that Damien Alvarado died on March 22 as officers were trying to arrest him for fleeing from the scene of a hit-and-run crash on foot. Videos show Alvarado struggle with officers and ignore police commands. Medical examiners determined Alvarado’s cause of death was cardiac arrest while intoxicated on methamphetamine and being physically restrained. Two weeks ago, Tucson police acknowledged that it had failed to disclose another in-custody death.