Tucson police investigating homicide at an apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on the city’s west side. They say officers were called just after midnight Wednesday and found a body in a parking lot with gunshot trauma. The man has been identified as 50-year-old Danny Lee Jackson. Police say a man and woman flagged down a security guard to report the victim in the parking lot. The security guard then called 911. Police say they haven’t been able to locate or identify the man and woman. Detectives are actively following up on leads in the case, but don’t have any suspects yet.