New Mexico halts school sports, indoor dining, filmaking

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will halt indoor restaurant service, close state parks to nonresidents and suspend autumn contact sports at schools in response to surging coronavirus infections within its boundaries and neighboring Texas and Arizona. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that accelerating rates of infection across large expanses of the state have forced her to instate new restrictions and backtrack on restaurant reopenings. Outdoor dining at restaurants and breweries will still be allowed under health order revisions that take effect on Monday. Lujan Grisham has urged residents of Texas in particular to stay away from nonessential visits until a vaccine is found to halt the spread of COVID-19.