Navajo Nation president vetoes items from federal virus aid

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation has used line-item vetoes on two bills distributing funds from a federal coronavirus relief package. The Navajo Nation Council passed two bills calling for the use of $93.1 million and $42 million from the $600 million the tribe received from the federal government. President Jonathan Nez says he vetoed $73 million in expenditures because council members attempted to include what he called pet projects and frivolous spending. Council Speaker Seth Damon defended the council’s intention to push legislation benefiting the nation’s citizens.