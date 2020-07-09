Man won’t face death penalty for killing Glendale officer

PHOENIX (AP) — A man convicted in the 2007 fatal shooting of a Glendale police officer is no longer facing the death penalty. The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has decided against seeking capital punishment for 46-year-old Bryan Wayne Hulsey, whose resentencing is scheduled for October. The Arizona Supreme Court vacated Hulsey’s death sentence in 2018. He was convicted in 2014 of first-degree murder in the death of Officer Anthony Holly and attempted first-degree murder involving a second policeman who survived the shooting. The 24-year-old Holly was killed during a traffic stop in February 2007.