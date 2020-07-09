 Skip to Content

Baseball players get a peek at playing without fans

2:54 pm AP - Arizona News

Baseball players got a sense of what the game will be like without fans in the stands upon returning for workouts last week. They’re getting a more realistic glimpse this week as teams begin holding scrimmages in empty stadiums. For players used to playing in front of thousands of people, it’s been an adjustment. The baseball season will start in two weeks without fans and may stay that way for a while as coronavirus hotspots continue popping up around the country.

Associated Press

