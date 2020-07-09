Arizona governor caps restaurant capacity as virus spreads

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is capping restaurants at half of their capacity as he looks to beat back one of the world’s largest outbreaks of the coronavirus. Ducey said Thursday he developed the plan in conjunction with industry representatives, but he stopped short of entirely banning dine-in services like he did in the spring. The Republican governor says the state will increase testing with a focus on low-income areas of Phoenix as many people report it’s hard or impossible to find tests. Arizona continues to report record highs for hospitalizations and use of ventilators, but Ducey sees signs of potential progress in a slightly lower rate of growth in reported infections.