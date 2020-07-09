Arizona man accused of firing shots at construction workers

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested and accused of firing shots at construction workers near the city of Maricopa, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Phoenix. Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Ralph Rubin is jailed on suspicion of endangerment and aggravated assault. They say a group of construction workers were fired at Wednesday morning. The workers called 911, saying a man was upset about the construction near his home. But authorities say the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found one worker with a gunshot wound to an arm. Rubin barricaded himself in his home, but was later arrested on a warrant.