Agencies, group take ‘step forward’ with Mexican owl talks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Negotiations among environmentalists and state and federal officials in Arizona and New Mexico have resulted in a set of recommendations and other provisions that environmentalists say will help protect the threatened Mexican spotted owl. The Center for Biological Diversity says it’s backing down from its threat to sue as a result. Forest officials called the understanding a “big step forward.” The group in April threatened legal action, saying the federal government’s piecemeal approach to forest restoration and thinning projects presented risks for the owl. A separate case that raised similar concerns by the group WildEarth Guardians is still pending.