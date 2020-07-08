House ethics chair drops probe of Arizona lawmaker

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The head of a special Arizona House ethics committee is dropping an investigation into a fellow Republican lawmaker who faced complaints that he had an improper relationship with a lobbyist and helped her avoid a tax seizure. Rep. John Allen said he was “deeply troubled” by Rep. David Cook’s actions but didn’t believe they were punishable under House rules. Cook consitently denied wrongdoing. He said Wednesday that the process was abused to do as much political and personal damage as possible to him.