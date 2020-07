GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson used the time during the break in the NHL’s season and a trip back home to Sweden to recover from a lingering knee injury. The Arizona defenseman had surgery before the season to help with a previous lower-body injury and never fully recovered. Ekman-Larsson went home during the coronavirus pandemic to heal, allowing him to enter the NHL postseason healthy.