Arizona health officials report virus deaths nearing 2,000

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona shows no sign of easing as hospitals report treating the largest number of patients yet in their emergency departments. They also were caring for the most ever patients in both their intensive care and regular hospital beds. Figures released by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Wednesday show a record 3,421 people being treated at hospitals, filling up more nearly half the available beds statewide. The confirmed case count is now over 108,000 and the number of deaths attributed to the virus is 1,963.