Virus fears, regional spats snarl Arizona-Mexico route

PHOENIX (AP) — Fears about possible coronavirus infections from hard-hit Arizona and regional politics south of the U.S.-Mexico border saw American vacationers turned back on the road to the popular tourist resort of Puerto Peñasco over the long July 4 weekend. The spat in the small community of Sonoyta continued Tuesday after erupting over the weekend against a backdrop of international politics, local rivalries and resentments, and growing fears about virus spread along the 2,000-mile border. A local journalist covering the flap says Sonoyta Unidos members stationed at a roadblock south of an official health checkpoint are still turning back Americans they believe are engaged in nonessential travel,