Upcoming MLB free agents have fewer games to impress

PHOENIX (AP) — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it’s his last one before becoming a free agent. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander will have fewer chances to make a strong impression, with the schedule shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll likely get 11 or 12 starts instead of the usual 30-plus. Ray came to summer camp in great shape and threw nearly 80 pitches during a live batting practice session Sunday. He’s one of several major league players who have plenty to prove over the next two months as baseball tries to get going.