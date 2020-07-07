Health club chain loses bid to stop Arizona shutdown order

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected a request by an Arizona health club chain to stop enforcement of Gov. Doug Ducey’s shutdown of gyms. Judge Timothy Thomason ruled Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic provided a rational basis for the governor to take such emergency action. Mountainside Fitness disobeyed the governor’s order for a week by operating its 18 health clubs. It had no immediate comment on the ruling but has previously said it would close its doors if the judge rejects its request. The state Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 3,653 newly confirmed virus cases. Hospitalizations, use of ventilators and ICU beds in Arizona all reached alarming new records.