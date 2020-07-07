Bullhead City to close beaches, boat launches on weekends

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — All beaches, boat launches and associated parks in Bullhead City will be closed on weekends through Labor Day because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Tom Brady issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday about the closures on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to slow the spread of COVID-19. Most parks will be open to the public Mondays through Thursdays in the northwestern Arizona city along the Colorado River. Gates and fencing will be installed to prevent beach and boat launch access. Brady says out-of-towners crowded Bullhead City’s beaches last weekend at “unacceptable levels.” He says non-compliance and overcrowding are not acceptable in trying to stem the spread of the coronavirus.