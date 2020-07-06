 Skip to Content

Penny Taylor steps away from Phoenix assistant coach job

5:00 pm AP - Arizona News

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Mercury assistant coach Penny Taylor is stepping away to focus on being a full-time mother. Taylor married Mercury star Diana Taurasi in 2017. The couple has a 2-year-old son, Leo. Taylor, who’s Australian, played 10 seasons for the Mercury from 2004-16 before retiring. The Mercury replaced Taylor with former WNBA player Chasity Melvin. Melvin spent time as a coach for the Charlotte Hornets’ G-League affiliate and most recently was an assistant for the Loyola University women’s basketball team.

