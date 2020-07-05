Scottsdale police: Man arrested after fatal store shooting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a suspect is in custody in connection with several armed robberies and a shooting at a convenience store that killed an alleged accomplice. They say 32-year-old Bryan Christopher Lee Washington is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Police say 38-year-old Robert Blackwater attempted to rob a convenience store around 2:40 a.m. Friday. They say 35-year-old Joseph Toki walked into the store and was fatally shot by Blackwater. A friend of Toki’s was waiting outside in his car and when Blackwater started shooting at him. Police say Toki’s friend was shot and wounded, but returned fire fatally shot Blackwater. Police say Washington was in a car waiting for Blackwater and allegedly was involved in two other armed robberies.