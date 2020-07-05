Police: Peoria woman dead after allegedly stabbed by husband

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Peoria say a woman has died after allegedly being stabbed by her husband in a domestic violence incident. They say officers received a 911 call around 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say someone in the home witnessed the man stabbing his wife and ran to a neighbor’s house for help. When officers arrived on scene, they found the 65-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. A 63-year-old man at the home had several knife wounds and remains hospitalized in serious condition. Police didn’t identify the man or woman, but say they’re investigating what led to the stabbing.