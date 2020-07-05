Man jumps into Waddell canal to save his dog, likely drowns

WADDELL, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating a death of a man who jumped into a canal in Waddell to save his dog. They say a man in his 50s and his wife were walking their dog along the canal Saturday morning in the city northwest of Phoenix. At one point, the dog got loose and fell into the canal. The man jumped in after the dog to rescue it and didn’t resurface. Rural Metro crews began a water rescue search of the canal, but they say the man floated into a nearby irrigation tunnel. Authorities say the water was about 5 feet deep and the man was under water for at least 10 minutes. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.