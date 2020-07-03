COVID-19 hospitalizations, ER visits in Arizona skyrocket

PHOENIX (AP) — The latest figures from Arizona health officials indicate the state is only intensifying as a coronavirus hot spot with new peaks in hospitalizations and emergency room visits. State health officials said Friday the capacity of hospitals’ intensive care units is at an all-time high of 91%. Health officials say the number of people hospitalized on Thursday due to a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 was more than 3,000. More than 1,800 people went to the ER because of COVID-19 symptoms, nearly 500 more than a day earlier. Officials report more than 4,400 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 31 deaths.