Arizona earmarks $9 million in virus funds for election

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is allocating $9 million to protect voters and poll workers from the coronavirus in the upcoming election. Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Thursday the money will be used to hire staff, increase curbside and early voting options, add ballot drop boxes and buy protective equipment. About $1.5 million will pay for an advertising campaign to inform voters about their options. Arizona voters overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail already, and Hobbs says that’s the safest method. The money comes from the state’s share of federal coronavirus relief funding.