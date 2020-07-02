2 dozen health clubs disobey Arizona’s gym closure order

PHOENIX (AP) — Two dozen health clubs in metro Phoenix are defying Gov. Doug Ducey’s order to close gyms for 30 days as Arizona faces a huge spike in coronavirus cases. The disobedience raises questions about whether officials who have been criticized for responding indecisively to the pandemic will be effective in closing the clubs. Operators of two health club chains that have refused to close say Ducey is singling out their industry. One chain has received two misdemeanor citations, while another had liquor licenses at two locations suspended. Still, both chains continue operating. Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak vowed other enforcement actions will be taken against violators.