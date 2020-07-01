 Skip to Content

Tucson police ID drivers killed in crash of car, motorcycle

9:14 pm AP - Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson have identified the two drivers who were killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. They say 40-year-old Brandon Vincent Cleveland and 26-year-old Abner Tovar Ortiz were both pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night. Police say Cleveland was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he collided with the vehicle driven by Ortiz. Investigators determined through interviews and roadway evidence that Ortiz failed to yield from a stop sign and wasn’t wearing a seat belt. They also say the motorcycle Cleveland was riding had been reported stolen.  

Associated Press

