Peoria police officer dies after motorcycle crash at school

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Peoria police officer has died after a motorcycle crash at a high school where he earlier performed a demonstration for students. Police say Jason Judd was a 21-year veteran of the force and had served as a motor officer for 17 years. He was on-duty at the time of the 11:30 a.m. accident Wednesday at Liberty High School. Police say the crash happened after the demonstration and after the students were already back inside the school. Judd’s motorcycle came out from under him and he crashed, but the cause isn’t immediately known. Police say Judd was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital where he died of his injuries.