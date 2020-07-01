Mesa woman facing drug charges for third time since 2019

PHOENIX (AP) — State prosecutors say a Mesa woman has been arrested on drug possession charges for the third time since October 2019. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says 34-year-old Trisha Lynn Weaver remains jailed without bond on suspicion of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and possession of a dangerous drug for sale. She was arrested June 9 after Tempe police reported Weaver was seen getting into a vehicle holding a potato chip bag that had three pounds of methamphetamine inside. She was also arrested in October 2019 and two months later.