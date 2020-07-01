Man accused of 1st-degree murder after truck crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who crashed a box truck into a Tucson home. They say 33-year-old Michael Stewart Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday shortly after the crash. Deputies responded to the crash scene and say they found 39-year-old Matthew Hosford beside the truck suffering from injuries that didn’t appear to be from the crash. The truck had crashed through a chain-link fence and into a house. Hosford was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say Stewart and Hosford allegedly got into an altercation before the crash. It was unclear Wednesday if Stewart has a lawyer yet.