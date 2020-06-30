 Skip to Content

Man dies after his motorcycle collides with bus in Phoenix

9:05 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a private transportation bus. The crash occurred about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police say it appears the bus was making a turn when it collided with the motorcycle. They say the man driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released yet. A bus passenger was left with minor injuries and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say driver impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the collision, but their investigation is ongoing.

Associated Press

