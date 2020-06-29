Southern Arizona wildfire grows to 167 square miles

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — More than 1,000 firefighters in southern Arizona continue to battle a wildland blaze in extremely windy conditions in the Santa Catalina Mountains that has closed a state park and forced evacuations northeast of Tucson. The fire sparked by lightning more than three weeks ago has now burned across more than 167 square miles. It was estimated Monday to be 45% contained. No one has died and no structures have been damaged but seven minor injuries have been reported since the fire broke out June 5. Most of Arizona was under a red-flag warning Monday due to extreme fire danger with winds gusting up to 40 mph.