Roster shuffle: Plans change in MLB because of health issues

PHOENIX (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have shuffled their on-field staff to protect the health of some older coaches. Players like Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake and Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman say they’re opting out of the upcoming 60-game season. Major League Baseball is lurching toward a late July start during the coronavirus crises and it’s clear flexibility will be key. Teams and players are trying to prepare for the season while keeping everyone healthy, which has already proven to be difficult. The Philadelphia Phillies had an outbreak at their spring training facility earlier this month that showed how challenging the task will be.