Motorcycle and truck collision kills 2 people in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman have died after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Phoenix. Police say the accident around 2 p.m. Sunday killed 30-year-old Jessie Andrade and 34-year-old Aracely Arvizu-Hernandez. Police say Andrade was operating a motorcycle with Arvizu-Hernandez as his passenger. As Andrade switched to the middle lane while approaching an intersection on Indian School Road, his motorcycle collided with the truck. Andrade and Arvizu-Hernandez were transported to a hospital where they died from their injuries. Police say the 25-year-old driver of the truck and a passenger were not injured.