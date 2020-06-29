Analysis: Virus surge forces Arizona gov’s hand on masks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is imploring residents to use face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus. While the Republican governor never discouraged the use of masks, until Monday he had never given their usage a full-throated endorsement. The change is the latest sign that Ducey, similar to some other Republican governors nationwide, is being forced to set political considerations aside amid surging cases in the Grand Canyon state. On Monday, Ducey ordered the closing of bars, nightclubs and water parks while also pushing back that start date of public schools.