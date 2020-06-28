 Skip to Content

Young woman, 2 children found dead inside Phoenix apartment

3:32 pm AP - Arizona News, Local News, News, Top Stories

PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a young woman and two children have been found dead inside an apartment and a man has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

They say officers responded to a check welfare about a possible stabbing at an apartment around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 7-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene and a 28-year-old man was injured. Details about how the three persons died weren't immediately released by police who didn't release their names.

Police say the woman was believed to be a relative of the two children. They say the injured man was believed to be a family member who was living with the woman and children, but his relationship to the three wasn't immediately clear.

Associated Press

