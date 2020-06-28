Nevada mulls EPA reversal of Obama era drinking water rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Trump administration has decided a chemical with a notorious legacy in Nevada will not be regulated in drinking water. Critics say last week’s decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is part of a pattern of deregulation under President Trump. But state officials say the move shouldn’t result in any decline in drinking water standards because the state has its own standards. The decision involves regulation of perchlorates. They were produced for explosives and rocket fuel in Henderson from the 1950s to the 1990s and ended up contaminating Las Vegas’ water source before cleanup started 20 years ago.