Navajo Nation reports 94 more COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 94 additional positive cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation with 12 more known deaths. That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases on the reservation to 7,414 as of Saturday night with the death toll now at 362. Preliminary reports from 12 health care facilities indicate about 5,068 people have recovered from COVID-19. Tribal health officials say 53,913 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far. The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.