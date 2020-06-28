Former Redskins assistant, “Hogs” creator Bugel dies at 80

Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel has died. He was 80. The team announced that Bugel died on Sunday. It did not disclose a cause of death. Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. He was regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history. In addition to his two stints as an assistant with Washington, he was also a head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and Oakland Raiders and an assistant with the Chargers.